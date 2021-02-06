A Palestine man was arrested Thursday after police say they found six stolen vehicles at his residence.
According to the Palestine Police Department, officers just before 11 p.m. Thursday received information about a Chevrolet passenger car, which was reported stolen out of Jacksonville, seen at the Kim’s #8 convenience store at 1000 S. Loop 256.
Officers saw the vehicle leave the store parking lot and when they activated their lights and sirens, the driver refused to stop. The driver traveled east on Highway 84, evading at speeds over 100 mph, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 1137 and to a residence in the 3200 block of FM 1137.
The driver, who later identified as Frank Potts, 45, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers pursued Potts on foot and he was taken into custody, according to police.
He is in the Anderson County Jail charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a penalty group one controlled substance between one to four grams and evading arrest with previous convictions.
When searching his property, Palestine police said six vehicles were found concealed, including a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, 1985 Chevrolet Silverado, 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass, 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, 1992 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice.
Police said they also found baggie containing suspected methamphetamines after searching Potts.