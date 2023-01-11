A student was detained at Palestine Junior High on Wednesday after a weapon was found on campus, according to Palestine ISD.
Palestine ISD posted the following on its Facebook page:
"Shortly after lunch today Palestine Junior High administration was made aware of a weapon on campus and went to a soft lockdown. Palestine ISD Police department with Palestine Junior High administrators located the weapon. The student with the weapon has been detained," the post read.
Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and dismissed at normal times and with normal procedures, according to the district.