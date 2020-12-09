The city of Palestine will close its offices Friday, Dec. 11, at noon for the annual employee luncheon.
The following city offices and facilities will close Friday at noon and will resume normal business hours Monday:
City Hall, Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices, Palestine Community services offices, Palestine Public Library, all library materials can be returned 24/7 in the book drop located on the curb outside of the Mall’s main entrance, and compost facility.
To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.