PALESTINE – The Palestine Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the East Texas Veteran Peer Network held their inaugural Veteran’s Day 5K & Ruck March downtown Saturday morning.
The event started at the Chamber of Commerce and ended at the VFW. It included the 5K walk/run, a ruck march which is a march carrying a weighted backpack much like service men and women do in the military, prizes, raffles, barbeque, and more.
Veteran and Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) Texas Veterans Commission Certified Peer Service Coordinator Bradley Erickson said the event was a great way to raise funds for the organization and bring awareness to the community of how they can help.
“We wanted a way to raise funds for Military Veteran Peer Network and VFW 8924 and to interact with the local community and let them know who we, MVPN, are and how we are striving to assist veterans and their families,” said Erickson. “We host and attend as many events as possible so the community knows we are here to assist veterans in need. We aim to be the safety net that ensures no veteran falls through the cracks.”
Some of the services and resources the MVPN offer includes meeting with incarcerated veterans, providing transit for veterans to VA related appointments, assist with enrollment in VA healthcare, employment, peer counseling, group meetings, assisting with budgeting, goal setting, direct needs, among others.
The MVPN also offers state certified training to the community that includes upon completion Basic Certification Training- Military Cultural Competency, AS+K Suicide Training, and Counseling on ACCESS to Lethal Means.
Palestine Chamber of Commerce President Heather Chancellor said she was excited to be able to support the East Texas Military Veteran Peer Network by hosting the event.
“We want to honor veterans, raise awareness for the local VFW post and the great work of the Military Peer Network Group,” said Chancellor.
“The Military Peer Network Group is a unique organization that provides specialized service for our Veterans and their families. Run by a local Veteran, they dig deep to assist the families or individual in need. The Local VFW has a need for a new building and is a great spot in the community for all members and non-post members to come together,” she continued.
Marine Corps veteran Benjamin McPherson said he was glad his community started an event like this and that he participated on behalf of his unit.
“This is an awesome way to spread awareness. I am doing the ruck march in honor of my unit and the lives lost to military, veteran suicide. That is the significance of the names on the flag I will be carrying,” said McPherson.
For more information, visit www.milvetpeer.net or call 903-721-2078.