Dozens of Pagan Tylerites converged on the downtown square on Saturday, but not without resistance from local Christians.
Pagans were celebrating the second annual Pagan Pride Fest, which spotlights vendors and residents who don't believe in religions such as Christianity, Judaism or Islam. After some buzz on social media, Christians planted themselves on square corners or across the street to share their own religion.
The festival gained negative attention on social media earlier in the week when local Christians got word of an “unbaptism” ceremony being held in conjunction with the event. The unbaptism, hosted by The Satanic Temple of Dallas-Fort Worth, invited attendees to participate in the ritual, which reverses a traditional Christian baptism and is considered a way to cleanse any ties to a prior religion, according to the group.
Plans for the ceremony prompted church meetings, virtual citywide prayers and a few groups of Christians taking to the square to pray for attendees and “spread love.”
East Texas residents Brandon and Kelsey Chrisman, who attend The Gospel Barn in Troup, headed out to the square Saturday after hearing about the event through a Facebook post.
“We come in love, and we just want to represent Christ,” Kelsey Chrisman said.
Her husband said their goal was to share love and speak to anyone who they feel may be “lost” and lead them to Jesus Christ, he said.
“If you let the devil sit in the door, before you know it, he’ll take hold,” Brandon Chrisman said. “We’re just showing love and trying to bring light to the darkness as much as we can. We’re not here to judge — just love.”
Rob Coulter, who is a member of the Clearview Church in Troup, was with the Chrismans and was hoping to reach someone who may be in need.
“If you share Jesus, even in this dark situation, somebody’s gonna see that light and go toward him,” Coulter said.
Raynie Castañeda, organizer of the Pagan Pride Fest, wasn’t surprised to see opposition to the festival or other belief systems in general. They also organize the monthly New Moon Markets in Tyler, which feature all Pagan vendors. Many East Texans fail to see the true definition of Paganism and have a misconception of what it is, Castañeda said.
“First of all, we’re not satanic. Period,” Castañeda said. “Pagan just means anyone who is not in Abrahamic religion (such as Christianity, Islam and Judaism) … It’s just for people who don’t usually have a space here. It’s for the minority — not the majority — and it seems like every time we do it, the majority just loses their minds.”
Along with a few groups of Christians on the square corners during the festival, groups could be seen in the square earlier in the day as it rained, holding umbrellas and praying for what was to come later that night.
Castañeda said two groups had giant “obstructive” crosses that blocked vendor space, forcing a couple of vendors to move. She said it was unfortunate because the event is supposed to be a happy, celebratory time.
“We’re just hanging out. There’s kids trick-or-treating, people getting their faces painted. For God sakes, there’s a fluffy dog,” Castañeda said. “We’re not doing anything satanic or any crazy rituals. We’re just existing — that’s it.”
The festival also featured performances, costume contest, pumpkin carving and dozens of vendors selling a variety of items such as handcrafted clothes and jewelry, crystals and herbs, candles and more.
Castañeda wants local Christians to understand that many of their neighbors don’t believe the same thing they do, and that’s OK.
“What kills me is if these people were presented with pushback, in their houses of worship with protesting at church, they wouldn't be able to handle it,” Castañeda said. “... But when we gather — peacefully — one time a month or even just once a year for Pagan pride, it’s just not OK. This is not just their town; other people live here. This is our town too.”
One of the Christian groups could be seen nearby passing out mini booklets titled “Steps to Peace with God” and “Father’s Love Letter.” Many were peaceful and respectful, but others, not so much, Castañeda said.
“We’ve had people come in tonight and scream in the square at us and others tell us that we’re horrible and going to hell — which is not a great selling point for your religion,” Castañeda said.
According to the Satanic Temple DFW's website, it does not promote evil or a belief in a personal Satan, but rather calls its references a "metaphoric representation." The group's main beliefs are in "reason, empathy and the pursuit of knowledge."