In the spirit of the season, Ozarka is continuing its tradition of donating to the East Texas Food Bank. On Giving Tuesday, Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water donated a gift of $5,000 and a truckload of bottled water to the food bank.
According to the food bank, Ozarka has been contributing since 2003.
“We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the East Texas Food Bank,” Jeff Hall, Ozarka’s factory manager in Hawkins, said. “Providing support to local communities in need is so important to our Hawkins factory employees and we are glad that this holiday we are again able to assist ETFB and the good work they do in our region.”
The East Texas Food Bank serves over 90,000 households in 26 counties throughout East Texas, covering nearly 20,000 miles. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
According to ETFB, Ozarka’s donation will support the one out of five East Texans and one in three children who are at risk of hunger.
“This very generous cash donation will provide up to 40,000 meals for our children, families and seniors in need. The bottled water is so important to our disaster readiness and was just in time to replenish our depleted stock,” ETFB CEO Dennis Cullinane said. “I’m thankful for our long-standing relationship with Ozarka and their continued support of our mission to fight hunger and feed hope.”
While Giving Tuesday is the global call for action, ETFB encourages everyone to help raise awareness about hunger in their own community.
“This need is especially important during the pandemic and holiday season,” Cullinane said.
For more information on how to participate in giving, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org.