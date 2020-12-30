An Overton woman and three teens were killed after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Smith County.
Sara Vasquez, 53, of Overton, a passenger in a 2017 GMC Sierra, was pronounced dead along with other passengers, a 13-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were all pronounced dead at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 757 and FM 2767, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The DPS investigators preliminary report shows the driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra, Juan Manuel Villanueva, 26, of Overton, was traveling south on FM 757. He failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt 337 truck that was moving eastbound on FM 2767.
Villanueva was transported to UT Health Tyler in serious condition. The driver of the Peterbilt, John Paul Wilkins, 53, of Gladewater, was also taken to UT Health Tyler in serious condition, DPS said.
The crash is under investigation.