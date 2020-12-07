An Overton woman is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation, Vicki Smith, 69, was driving a gray 2015 Toyota Rav4 SUV south on State Highway 135. Dexter Cary, 48, of Overton, was driving a 1995 Mack truck tractor north on SH135 while pulling a 1987 Fruehauf Corporation pole trailer.
For an undetermined reason, Smith's vehicle veered into the northbound lane of travel, causing the Mack truck tractor to hit the Rav4 on the left side.
Smith was pronounced dead by hospital personnel after being transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler. She was taken to a funeral home in Overton. Cary was treated and released by EMS at the scene, DPS said.
The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.