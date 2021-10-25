A man died and two others were injured Friday in a crash on Texas 64 west of Henderson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jorden Wilson, 23, of Overton died as a result of the crash.
Troopers responded at about 5:38 p.m. Friday to a two-car crash on Texas 64 about 6 miles west of Henderson, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said. A preliminary report showed a car traveling west on the road veered to the left to avoid hitting a small animal in the road and struck a pickup traveling in the eastbound lane, Dark said.
The car then went off the road, and the truck skidded and overturned several times before coming to rest in the middle of Texas 64, Dark said.
The driver of the car, 18-year-old Ryan Wilson of DeBerry, was treated and released from UT Health East Texas in Henderson, Dark said. The driver of the truck, Christopher Wilson, 30, of Overton, was taken to UT Health East Texas where he was treated and released.
Jordan Wilson was a passenger in the truck, Dark said. He was taken to UT Health East Texas in Henderson, where he later died.