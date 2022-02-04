An Overton High School student was struck and killed this week by a Union Pacific train in Overton, according to police.
Officers from the Overton Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to tracks in a wooded area of Overton, about a quarter-mile north of West North Street and east of FM 3053
Police Chief Bryan Pool said the male, whose identity was not released, was alone and not driving a vehicle when he was hit by the train.
Authorities are still investigating, and Pool said the victim’s next of kin has been notified.