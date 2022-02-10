An overnight fire caused extensive damage to a convenience store in downtown Overton.
Crews from Overton Fire Department and the New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Quick Track Exxon station in the 200 block of South Commerce Street, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the building. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, according to Rusk County OEM, but the building “did sustain extensive damage and one firefighter received minor injuries.”