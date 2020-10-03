Boyd Sanders, park interpreter at Tyler State Park, is leading a five-week series of Outdoor Adventure classes for children ages 6 to 12 alternating between the state park and the Glass Recreation Center.
The classes will teach children old ways to interact with nature that are new to them, such as using maps and binoculars, packing a backpack for an outdoor trip and how to fish.
"We are trying to introduce the outdoors and new skills to children who may have never had that experience," Sanders said.
The first class began Saturday at the Glass Recreation Center. Children learned orienteering by navigating a course using a compass and map.
At next week's backpack and hiking class, kids will learn the essentials of packing for a day trip in the outdoors, as well as how to dress for the weather and what kind of shoes to wear.
In animal tracking, Sanders will teach the students to make plaster animal track molds just as he did as a child.
For the birdwatching class, students will identify birds by their looks, sounds, and their environment.
"Birdwatching is one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the nation, and you can do it from your backyard," Sanders said.
In basic fishing, children will learn casting, knot tying and the laws and ethics of fishing.
To attend a class, students must be pre-registered by calling (903) 595-7271.
Upcoming Outdoor Adventure Series classes for ages 6-12:
• Oct. 17, Backpack and Hiking at Tyler State Park from 10 a.m. to noon
• Nov. 7, Animal Tracking at Glass Recreation Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 14, Bird Watching at Tyler State Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 21, Basic Fishing at Glass Recreation Center