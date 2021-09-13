East Texans are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention during the month of September.
The annual Out of the Darkness Tyler Community Walk will be held again this year, joining the fight against suicide in East Texas on Sept. 18.
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and this event will bring hope and raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Though the walk is free, donations will be accepted to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Kay Pleasant, North Texas American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Board Member and Tyler Walk Chair.
Pleasant said as participants arrive to the walk, they will choose a certain color of beads for their cause. If someone has lost a child, they will be wearing white beads. If someone has lost a spouse to suicide, they will have red beads. If they’re there because they struggle, they will have green beads.
“We see a community of people coming together and finding other people who encountered similar loss or who struggle with suicidal ideations. Some people show up just because they support suicide preventions,” Pleasant said.
Participants and attendees can expect a DJ and photo booth to keep spirits high and hope alive. Resources from local organizations will be available, and merchandise advocating “Hope” and “Be the Voice” will be available for purchase. T-shirts, water bottles, and bandannas just to name a few.
Registration is encouraged prior to the event, though registration will also be offered the day of at 9 a.m.
The nearly three-mile walk will take place along the recreational trails of Rose Rudman Park, 450 Shiloh Road. The walk will kick off with an opening ceremony at Southside Park located on Donnybrook South of Shiloh Road at 10:00 am. Parking will be available at Tyler Legacy High School and Cumberland Academy Middle and Elementary Schools, a short distance from Southside Park.