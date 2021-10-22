The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled an open house Tuesday on possibly amending the construction start date for widening FM 2493 to FM 346 in Flint to four lanes and the extension of Legacy Trails.
The public is invited to hear information about the plan and also offer input.
The open house is set 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room, 423 W. Ferguson St.
Plans were developed by the Texas Department of Transportation to widen FM 2493, and construction was planned to begin in 2022. However, it is being delayed until 2023, according to the city of Tyler
As for Legacy Trails, construction was originally planned for 2024 but is being moved up to 2023, according to the city. The city received a grant for $2.85 million through TxDOT Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program to extend the trail.
The open house will be the start of a 10-day public comment period, according to the city. The MOP’s Transportation Policy Committee will consider the proposed amendments for adoption Nov 18.
Community members can submit questions and comments about these proposed amendments through the MPO’s online contact form at www.tylerareampo.org/about-us/contact-us, by emailing mpo@tylertexas.com or calling (903) 531-1175 and selecting option 5.