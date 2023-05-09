RV Unplugged, an online reality show based and filmed in Athens, celebrated its final Season 1 episode with a RV Unplugged rally, media day, and National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) tours over the weekend.
NRVTA was founded in 2017 to address an acute shortage of trained technicians in the RV industry. At the time, NRVTA's purpose was to help RV dealerships train technicians to work on motor homes, fifth wheels and travel trailers, according to producer and director of RV Unplugged and NRVTA director of sales and marketing Tony Flammia.
“We soon realized students were looking for more control of their time and income. They saw an opportunity in becoming mobile RV service technicians to fix RVs wherever they may be without inconveniencing an owner by bringing a unit to be brought into a repair shop for service,” he said.
Working with the Texas Workforce Commission, NRVTA became certified to train technicians in five weeks.
NRVTA-trained inspectors are also used by agencies, like the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to inspect RVs being acquired by the government after natural disasters. The RVs serve as temporary homes for people while they recover from hurricanes, tornadoes and large-scale fires.
“NRVTA was responsible for developing the market for trained and certified RV inspectors. They conduct thorough evaluations of RVs so consumers can make informed decisions about whether to proceed with a purchase,” Flammia said. “Inspectors undergo three weeks of training, which includes completion of several mock inspections.”
“Most graduates operate independent businesses although a few work for larger dealerships to inspect RVs as they arrive from the factories,” he added.
RV Unplugged, produced by NRVTA staff with the school’s support, began airing on March 11 consisting of eight popular social media influencers competing together in areas such as dropping a flag onto a target while gliding past on a zip line, making a campfire as a team, building a solar power system, competing in paintball, go-kart racing and other games, finding a way out of the Bates Motel Escape Room, building a water distribution system, and showing off their musical talent in a karaoke challenge.
More than 75 RVers brought their rigs to the NRVTA campus to take part in a four-day rally. The event featured educational opportunities, social gatherings, food, music and other activities from May 4 through May 7.
“The event got off to a soggy start with a big storm on the first night of the rally, but the weather cooperated for the rest of the weekend,” Flammia said. “Almost 200 people participated in the rally.”
Flammia said the RVers love to travel, meet other RVers, and learn tips to keep their rigs in working order.
“People who own RVs are always looking for tips to keep their rigs in proper working order. NRVTA gave them some tips to properly maintain their RVs to keep them out of repair shops,” he said. “They are also seeking more ways to use their RVs without being confined to RV parks and campgrounds.”
“The RV Unplugged Rally enabled participants to experience boondocking while surrounded by others who already enjoy doing so. This enabled them to learn from others what type of equipment they need to enhance the RV lifestyle,” Flammia said.
Flammia said the event was so successful that they are already planning Season Two of RV Unplugged.
“The participants had an opportunity to meet with and speak to experienced RVers who operate blogs and YouTube channels to help educate people about the nuances of the RV lifestyle,” he said. “NRVTA's staff provided short training sessions to help rally participants better diagnose and repair common problems people have with their RVs.”
“The highlight was watching the final episode of RV Unplugged on a large outdoor screen. The party continued well into the night,” Flammia continued. “It was so successful that we are making plans for a Season 2 of RV Unplugged featuring an entirely new cast of competitors engaged in different fun and challenging activities.”
Aaron and Chris Willers took home season one’s $10,000 grand prize for the first season, which was announced in the season finale on Saturday night.
For more information, visit the RV Unplugged Facebook page.