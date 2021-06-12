During winter storm Uri in February, Tyler Mayor Don Warren said the Tyler Morning Telegraph was out on the streets giving video and news updates the first 24 hours which helped communicate to residents vital information.
He also praised a three-part series explaining the history of Tyler's infrastructure, what happened during the storm and what plans are in place. As a result, Warren along with Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard presented the Tyler Morning Telegraph staff with the 2021 Mayor's Tyler Rose Award in, "Recognition of Service and Excellence."
"Of course, we all know the week of the storm Uri and the tough week that everybody had and one thing that you guys did among others was you helped us communicate," Warren said. "One thing we really realized early into the week was we were maybe a day late communicating with all our citizens what was happening and what needed to happen. You guys came to the rescue; you guys helped us out to get the word out on your website and social media.
Not only that, you guys helped us out subsequent to that with the editorial boards and the interviews and discussion," Warren continued. "It was all fair, factual and you read the paper and you think this is reality this is exactly what we said. From my perspective and I know Ed's as well, to hear what you say written as you said it is not something you see everyday. We appreciate that; we appreciate everything you guys did that week."
Broussard added, "It was a week we'll never forget. It was a week of friends helping friends and kind of the theme of the whole week was love thy neighbor. It was something we all walked away from it learning and developing deeper friendships and more colleagues."
Tyler Morning Telegraph Editor John Anderson said during the award presentation, "Thanks to everybody here in the office. Tylerpaper.com was out on the field, boots on the ground — or boots to the snow out there — when a lot of people were snowed in. It was incredible to be able to work. I don't know how we did it and got the news out."
Anderson recognized Alexandra Dominguez and the design team who put out daily newspapers in a PDF version each day, the reporters who captured the stories and Alyssa Purselley-Hankins and the advertising team. He said Tyler Morning Telegraph Publisher Justin Wilcox's quick thinking allowed the team to put out eEdition of the newspaper each day.
"In the face of what I would consider a tragedy for the city — a very difficult situation — we had the technology and ability to react and still be able to communicate in a manner albeit different but worked out extremely well,, " Wilcox said. "Residents responded to it well, and we did our job. One of the neatest things I saw was, a gentleman who unfortunately was homeless, was actually getting updates through our phone app on where you could go get help. That's boots on the ground, getting it done, helping people and that's what we want to do. We greatly appreciate this; it's a great honor for us and I love the relationship we have with the city."
Here is the series along with our editorial and videos from our coverage:
(The Tyler Morning Telegraph Editorial Board is made up of Publisher Justin Wilcox, Editor John Anderson and reporters Zak Wellerman, Ana Conejo and Raquel Torres)