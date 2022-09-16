A new daycare opening in Tyler aims to be a “one-stop-shop” for parents in the community.
Cirsten Peterson, owner of First Steps Daycare, said she has always wanted to open a facility that provides numerous and convenient services for local parents.
Peterson said that while she had been wanting to open a daycare for a while, she recently began seeing a “big need.” Numerous people would come up to her saying they were waitlisted at other daycares and did not know what to do.
“I just always loved kids,” she said. “I always loved working with kids and providing different resources for children, so I want to see this be a place where we can offer different services and accommodate parents however.”
A special childcare service Peterson said is not offered in Tyler is overnight care. She said as someone who also works in health care, she has seen the need from nurses and others for overnight childcare and seeks to fill that gap.
Along with overnight care, the daycare, ,at 12904 Texas155 S, will offer full-time care to children 18 months to 5 years old; an afterschool program with local school pick up offered for children in kindergarten up to 12 years of age; part-time childcare; weekend care; tutoring and more.
It'll be a "on-stop-shop," Peterson said. "Whatever (parents) need we can accommodate."
At a young age, she began helping care for children and has worked in childcare professionally.
Some of her early experiences in childcare were at her aunt's daycare and helping babysit her cousins and other children while in high school. Peterson also said she worked as a professional nanny for many years.
Today, along with opening First Steps Daycare, Peterson also owns a licensed babysitting and nannying company called Dr. Nanny.
Peterson said when the daycare officially opens Sept. 26, she also will offer babysitting services through her other company. This will help any parent needs childcare at any time, even if they don’t need daycare services.
The daycare will follow subject-based curriculum learning. Each day, a new subject will be taught, Peterson said.
First Steps Daycare also offers sensory play, fine and gross motor learning skills, preschool preparation, playtime, naptime and more. Children will be provided with snacks several times a day.
Peterson said the daycare has received a lot of positive response. About 15 children are enrolled, and 20 others have started the application process. As many as 34 children can be in the daycare at any given time.
“We don’t have a waitlist right now, so as long as there's availability (children are) welcome to come in,” she said.
Peterson also is offering tours for interested parents.
Normal hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The after-school program will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week. Overnight care will begin at 8 p.m.
To schedule a tour, ask questions about registration or to register, contact Peterson by phone at (903) 330-1662 or message her business Facebook at facebook.com/DrNannyLLC/about .
Peterson said with the daycare opening soon, she is looking for book and toy donations.
She also is accepting financial donations for supplies and snacks for children.