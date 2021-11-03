One person was killed and three were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cherokee County.
Kiyearone Mayfield, 22, of Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 3:33 p.m. to the scene on FM 855 about 5 miles north of Cuney, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Mayfield was driving a car headed west in the eastbound lane of FM 855 when a van in the lane “took evasive action,” but the vehicles collided. Mayfield’s car went off the road into a barbed-wire fence. The van stopped partially in the westbound lane and on the shoulder.
Mayfield was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The driver of the van, 46-year-old Michael Welch Jr. of Tyler, and passengers Alex Hill, 21, of Big Sandy, and 25-year-old Dakota Burkham of Lindale were taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition.