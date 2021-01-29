A Tyler man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.
Francisco Vallejo, 21, was charged with aggravated robbery on Thursday. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Vallejo is one of three men who Tyler police say entered the Valero at 1516 S. Vine Ave. at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One of them pointed a gun at the clerk who turned over cash. All three then left the scene in a Nissan Armada, police said.
According to police, the second suspect has a warrant for an aggravated robbery charge and the third has been identified but no warrant has been issued yet.