One person was killed and two are in critical condition after a Sunday afternoon crash on Spur 364, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preliminary reports from DPS officials on the scene suggest Jeffery Harmon, 19, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado west on Spur 364, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra being driven by Holly Lewis, 48, of Brownsboro.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old female passenger was transported to UT-Health East Texas in critical condition. Harmon was also transported to UT-Health East Texas in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.