One person was killed Friday after the pickup they were driving went off the road west of Arp and rolled into Lake Tyler.
The driver’s name has not been released.
Troopers responded at about 10:15 a.m. Friday to the one-vehicle crash on County Road 320, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A prelimary report shows the pickup was headed south on CR 320 when, for an unknown reason, it traveled off the road, struck a guardrail and stopped upside down in Lake Tyler.
The driver was taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler.