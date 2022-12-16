One dead in Jacksonville traffic accident. 

A person has died Friday after being struck by a car after exiting their vehicle.
Friday morning, the Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a person in the roadway, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
“Investigation at the scene indicates that a vehicle pulled off the side of the roadway and the driver exited their vehicle,” he said. “The driver walked into the roadway as if they were looking for something lying in the road.”
“A vehicle traveling north struck the person in the roadway,” Williams said. “The vehicle immediately came to a stop and the driver remained on scene.”
The accident occurred in the 900 block of South Bolton.
Williams said emergency crews arrived on scene and determined the person struck by the vehicle was deceased.
Williams reported the driver of the vehicle that struck the person had no indications of impairment and is cooperating with investigators.
No further information will be released at this time.