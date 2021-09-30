One man was killed and another was injured after a single vehicle crash Wednesday in Rains County, the Department of Public Safety announced.
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como was pronounced dead and Charlie Williams, 35, of Sulpher Springs, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.
Troopers responded to a fatal crash at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on FM 514, about seven miles west of Yantis in Rains County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that Robinson, who was unrestrained, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus traveling west on FM-514 in a left hand curve.
The vehicle went off the roadway to the right where it struck a tree before overturning and catching fire. Passenger Williams was partially ejected from the car and was pulled from the wreckage by a witness at the scene.
Williams was transported and is in serious condition, according to DPS. Robinson was taken to Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home in Emory.
The crash remains under investigation.