One person is dead after a vehicle lost control on US Highway 259 in Rusk County.
On Tuesday at approximately 6:55 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on US 259, 2.7 miles south of Kilgore.
A preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on US 259 going into a left hand curve. The Dodge drifted off the west side of the roadway striking a guardrail with the front right of the vehicle. The Dodge continued traveling south on the improved shoulder until it went into a side skid causing it to leave the roadway to the west.
The Dodge then rolled and struck several trees with the left side causing the driver to be ejected. The Dodge came to rest wedged between two trees on the west side of the roadway facing north.
The driver, Bryan Powell, 50, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pat McCrory. Mr. Powell was transported to the Crawford Funeral Home in Henderson.
The investigation is still ongoing.