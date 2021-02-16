Because of continued record-low temperatures, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has requested that Oncor and other companies continue to drop power load using maintained controlled outages.
According to an Oncor statement, the company was able to rotate some outages overnight Monday, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent Oncor and others from rotating or rolling the entirety of the outages. Oncor said this has led to extended periods without power for many customers.
According to the Oncor outage map, over 29,000 customers are experiencing outages in the Tyler area.
"At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue," Oncor said. "We also urge customers to prioritize the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors."
The company suggested these tips for staying warm: closing blinds and curtains and closing room doors to help contain heat, and stuffing towels in the cracks under doors can help keep the warmth in. Warming stations or shelters can also be located online or by calling 211.
Oncor's statement said it recognizes the "hardships and extreme frustration customers without power face during these historical low temperatures" and the company is ready to deliver electricity as long as electric generators are able to provide it.
"As soon as enough generation is available, we will return to a regular cadence of rotating outages with the goal of providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest," the statement read. "Additionally, our crews continue to restore equipment damaged by the significant winter storm so those homes and businesses can receive power as soon as possible. We have relocated crews, including mutual assistance contractors from out of state, from areas with limited damage to areas with more damage to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible."
Oncor said it is watching the coming winter storm forecasted Tuesday night and Wednesday to make sure resources are available for the storm.