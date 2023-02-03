Oncor has provided restoration time estimates for some areas across the region, but not Smith County.

This week, at least 40,000 of Oncor’s customers in the county were affected by power outages. As of 3 p.m. Friday, about 12,000 residents in the county remained without power.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Oncor said crews are hard at work in the Tyler area, which was its most heavily affected county.

“Tyler/Palestine areas: Your community has experienced heavy damage from ice and trees,” Oncor stated. “Resources have been working in many areas (often not visible from the road) to remove vegetation and debris. Additional resources are in your vicinity assisting with restoration efforts as it may require multiple crews to remove vegetation, repair poles and replace wires.”

It still did not provide a time estimate for restoration.

For the Athens and Jacksonville areas, Oncor anticipated Friday that power would be restored to the majority of customers between now and overnight Friday with the remaining customers restored Saturday.

Oncor said its personnel and contractors are “actively engaged.”

“We also secured additional mutual assistance support and now have more than 2,000 workers from other Texas utilities and neighboring states making repairs,” Oncor said. “There are many reports of downed wires. As the weather improves and you venture outside, please be cautious. Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately.”

Other cities and rural areas were also affected by the storm. Icy conditions caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county.

In response, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration on Thursday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking residents who have suffered damages to report them at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Smith County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads. City employees and contractors have also been working nonstop to clear city streets.

If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.

Warming centers recommended by the City of Tyler include:

Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd.

Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.

Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St.

Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway