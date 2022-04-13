A recent storm caused tens of thousands of ONCOR customers to lose power across East Texas.

ONCOR released a statement that its teams are working "around the clock."

There is no estimation for return of power in Smith County at this time, according to ONCOR. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, there are 2,906 customers without power in the county. Power has been restored to about 18,000 customers since Tuesday night's storm caused the outages.

"Damage assessment and restoration started as soon as it was safe to begin work and continued overnight and into the early morning. This severe weather system generated heavy rain, lightning, hail, high winds and reports of tornado activity. The greatest outage impacts occurred in our eastern region, including Smith, Henderson, Anderson, Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties," ONCOR said. "As restoration progress was made, additional resources have been deployed eastward to areas of highest need. Work will continue around the clock as personnel strive to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

ONCOR also stated safety for employees and the public is their top priority.

"If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep others away and call 911 immediately," ONCOR said.

To report an outage, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, call 888-313-4747 or select “Report an Outage” located above the map.

View the latest outages in your county at stormcenter.oncor.com/ .