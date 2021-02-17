Because of a lack of available electrical generation, Oncor and other companies are continuing controlled outages under the direction of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Due to a lowered demand, Oncor was able to restore some of the previously dropped power load and increase its ability to rotate some outages, the company's statement on Wednesday said.
"Even with this increased capability, we still have many customers who continue to experience extended outages," the statement read. "We continue to strive toward providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest as soon as enough generation is available."
Oncor noted the low temperatures seen Tuesday morning and the increased power demand that caused ERCOT to reduce an additional load.
According to the National Weather Service, Tyler saw a record low temperature of -6 degrees Tuesday morning.
The Oncor outage map shows that 9,153 customers in the Tyler area are without power as of Wednesday morning.
As the second winter storm continues, Oncor said its crews are actively engaged in restoration efforts and have experience in working under extreme weather conditions.