Due to a high demand in electricity across the state, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas requested that Oncor and other utilities use controlled power outages to reduce the demand and protect the integrity of the electric grid.
The length of these controlled outages have been extended significantly due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather, according to an update from Oncor. ERCOT told companies that outages could be required through Tuesday.
"We are asking all Oncor customers to be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time," the Oncor statement read. "In addition, we are responding to separate outages caused by the record-breaking winter storm that continues to impact our entire service territory. Oncor phone lines and reporting systems are experiencing a record influx of inquiries as a result of these two events, which may prevent customers from getting into contact with one of our agents."
Oncor added that customers don't need to report their outages at this time. Crews are continuing to make repairs so electricity can be delivered once it's available. People experiencing life-threatening or emergency events should call 911.
"We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events," the Oncor statement read. "We remain in close coordination with ERCOT and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we protect the integrity of the Texas grid."