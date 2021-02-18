Oncor is ending its controlled or rotating outages after increased electrical generation and stable demand.
In a statement Thursday, Oncor said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas directed Oncor to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid.
As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, about 150,000 Oncor customers are without power due to damage from Wednesday's winter storm and previous storm damages.
"Our personnel will continue working 24/7 to restore power to these remaining customers," the Oncor statement read. "We recognize the hardships that this power emergency has caused for our customers and communities. We appreciate their patience as we awaited the return of electric generation and protected the Texas electric grid."
Oncor said due to large amounts of system activity, the company expects it will take some time for the tracking system to update its outage map. Oncor added that it will continue to follow the direction of ERCOT should electric generation change and take steps to inform customers.