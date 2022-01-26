Athing Mu, national champion and Olympic gold medalist visited Tyler on Saturday morning to visit with local student athletes and local runners and share her story of success.
Mu encouraged locals to reach for their goals, not to sell themselves short, and that anyone from regular backgrounds can achieve those goals if they have the talent, drive and resources to do so.
Christus’ Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute, where the event was hosted, offers many programs for students and other athletes. Trainers throughout the community work with the athletic programs, and when they have an athlete they recommend to be evaluated for improving performance, coaches perform a structural balance assessment to begin, particular to the athlete’s sport. Then, develop a training program.
If athletes have an injury and they visit sports medicine providers or orthopedic surgeons, they could have an avenue into the human performance center through traditional physical training.
Some of those athletes and coaches were among the audience Saturday with parents of local student athletes and Christus hospital officials.
Athing Mu began running track around six years old in her hometown of Trenton, New Jersey. She attends Texas A&M University where she has set numerous records, winning multiple awards and championships in the Youth Olympics, NCAA, Pan American Games, USATF, and the Olympic Games. She shared Saturday she is passionate about high school and youth athletics.
At the event, Mu answered questions from the audience, including on who she looked up to as a runner.
Anne Pileggi, chief operating officer at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health system held the Q&A session with Mu and said she was surprised to learn Mu’s role models were actually local.
“Whether it was when she was in high school or with her club training, those who had local records or statewide records, that was really who she looked to to attain that goal and beat those records. She really concentrated on her local community and referred to a lot,” said Pileggi.
Mu was also asked how she held it together, when at 19 she was standing on the podium in first place with a world record in the 800 meters, and what that felt like to represent her country.
“She was so easy going and so open with her answers and I think that they really connected with her,” said Pileggi. Mu also talked about her strong faith and how she always thinks about scripture. Pileggi said Christus identified with Mu on that as part of their mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.
Among about 85 people, Mu allowed the entire audience to take photos with her and to talk to her personally. Brunch was served during what the hospital called a special Breakfast for Champions.
Pileggi said the biggest impact Mu could leave on locals is that for normal people was how to set reasonable goals.
“What I hope we all took away from that was, don’t sell yourself short. You don't have to be an olympic-level athlete. You just have to put forth your best effort to attain your goals. I think the bottom line from her was, be what you want to be and don’t sell yourself short because you may not have the God-given talent, but you have the ability to strive for a goal,” said Pileggi.
Mu also spoke at the Junior League of Tyler Girl Power 2.0 Summit this weekend, along with Miss Texas, Mallory Fuller. The summit was geared toward sixth-grade girls focused on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, and helped equip them with tools necessary to become successful and confident women.