The Arp Police Department and firefighters have come together to reopen the old Arp fire station as an emergency shelter.
The old station, located on Longview Street, has a backup generator running with heat on and places to plug in electrical devices.
Police said the shelter will be used for the elderly, disabled or those needing electricity for medical devices.
"Please keep in mind that the Arp Volunteer Fire Department has been in the process of moving out of this building," Arp Police Department said. "There are no chairs or places to sit. Please bring foldout chairs or let us know if you need one."
People should contact the Smith County dispatch non-emergency number at 903-566-6600 and ask to be connected to an Arp police officer for further assistance.