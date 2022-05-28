Amid questions about law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting, officials with the Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff's office say their officers are extensively trained for active shooter situations.
“I think it’s important and I think it's unfortunate, but everyone should be prepared in some way for something like (a shooting) to happen,” said Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. “It’s a difficult thing to do because most of the time these people attack places where you expect to be safe, so it's a difficult thing for people to prepare for. At the police department, we try to prepare as best as possible.”
Training consists of different scenarios, Erbaugh said. Officers have even trained in school buildings, practicing clearing the facility and locating a suspect.
The sheriff’s office also conducts training for multiple situations, said Sheriff Larry Smith. Active shooter training is done in structures, out in the open and under numerous conditions.
Every officer has continued education when it comes to active shooting situations so that they are “on the ball,” Erbaugh said.
“We’re always continually training, which you should be because you never know when something like (a shooting) is going to arise,” Smith said.
If a shooting were to occur, it is essential officers are prepared to get potential victims to safety and “neutralize” the threat, Smith said.
Erbaugh said if a shooting occurred in Tyler, numerous entities other than Tyler police would respond, including the sheriff’s office, federal agencies, Texas Department of Public Safety, constables and others.
Tyler ISD also has its own police force that the Tyler Police Department also trains with when able, Erbaugh added.
At the sheriff’s office, the SWAT team actively trains for shooting situations, Smith said.
Along with officer training, officials said other things that should be considered in active shooter situations are if schools have an emergency protocol in place; if accurate or incomplete information is provided to 911 dispatchers; and if emergency responders have the proper equipment.
Equipping all officers is especially important because a quick reaction time is essential, Smith said.
“If there's active shooting going on, we would not wait for our SWAT team to be paged out, assembled and go in,” he said. “If we have patrol officers there at the scene, they are properly equipped to handle any situation like that.
"You’re going to react how you train. You train bad, you react bad; you train good, you react like you need to,” Smith said. “There's no such thing as wasted money … on proper training.”
Officers swear to keep people in the community safe, and while situations such as shootings are something law enforcement personnel “pray doesn’t happen,” they are prepared to answer the call to help, Erbaugh said.
“Sometimes you have to put yourself in danger and do what you're sworn to do and go forward,” Smith said. “Many times, unfortunately, there's great risk of giving your own life, but that's what we signed up to do; we hope it never happens, but that is inherently part of the job.”