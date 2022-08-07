The Smith County Sheriff's Office said a teenager who went missing over the weekend has died.
The SCSO says around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on County Road 314 on foot, in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County.
"Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional and athletic," the SCSO said.
Wright's family says he "got the idea in his head that he needs to go to Florida," even though he has no family or friends there.
