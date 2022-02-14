The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of a murder suspect after two men were found dead on the side of a highway late last month.
A capital murder warrant has been obtained for Devon Harris, also known as “Nooney Bugg,” 20, of Shreveport. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department identified Harris as a suspect in the deaths of two men who were found on the side of Highway 79 East at the Cherokee and Rusk county line on Jan. 30, the sheriff's office said in a press release Monday.
On Feb. 1, officials identified the men as 23-year-old Jakari Hogan of Shreveport and 20-year-old Ronnie Pearson of Shreveport. They were found on Jan. 30 after deputies responded to a call about two injured people on the side of the highway. Both were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the two men attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Jan. 29, sheriff Brent Dickson said.
The sheriff's office obtained a capital murder arrest warrant for Harris from the 369th District Judge Michael Davis on Feb. 2, according to the sheriff's office.
Harris is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Shreveport area, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who may know Harris’ location is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271 or your local law enforcement office. An award is being offered by the sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers for any information leading to the arrest of Harris.