As reports of preliminary experimental vaccines for COVID-19 come in, local public health officials are encouraging people to remain diligent regarding safety measures and exercise cautious optimism.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said he and other public health officials are hopeful about the preliminary results of vaccines from both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.
According to Reuters, Pfizer Inc. has reported its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing the virus, while Moderna reported an early vaccine that is 94.5% effective.
Also on Tuesday, Pfizer announced a pilot delivery program for its experimental vaccine in four states, including Texas, Rhode Island, New Mexico and Tennessee. The selection of these states was made after Pfizer took into account the "differences in size, diversity of populations, immunization infrastructure and need to reach individuals in varied urban and rural settings," the Reuters article stated.
These states will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states even given their pilot designation, according to Reuters.
McGaha said there will be other approvals needed for the vaccines from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some healthcare providers are already signing up for a vaccine as one of the priority populations.
"That gives us a lot of cause for hope," McGaha said.
Northeast Texas Public Health District Public Information Officer Terrence Ates said a vaccine’s potential to end the pandemic "may be unprecedented."
The health district, known as NET Health, provides disease surveillance services for Smith, Gregg, Wood, Anderson, Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains counties.
"However, we currently are only able to use mitigation measures to prevent illness and death," Ates said. "A renewed effort to flatten the curve can save lives until vaccine delivery has reached all the population. Public Health encourages everyone to be diligent and patient until vaccine has clearly moved us toward herd immunity."
McGaha noted the vaccine will be short supply initially, and go out to people like those who are high-risk, senior citizens or health care workers. McGaha added he's unsure of when the vaccine could come to East Texas.
But rather than a year, he expects vaccines to come to priority populations within months and the distribution range will grow afterward.
In the meantime, McGaha said it's important to continue social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.
"The message is we need to remain vigilant working through these next several months," he said.
With the help of a vaccine, McGaha said herd immunity can hopefully be established. This occurs when at least 70% of people are either vaccinated or have been exposed to the virus.
When the time does come for the vaccinations, McGaha is confident the medicine will be safe. He called the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine will be a "huge national effort similar to polio in the 1950s."
He says the results of the experiments are "very promising," but it's important to remain cautiously optimistic.
And as hope for a vaccine grows, East Texas area virus diagnoses are on the rise.
Last week, NET Health reported substantial spread of COVID-19 in five counties, including Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt. Substantial spread is defined as "large scale, uncontrolled community transmission."
Ates attributed the rise in case numbers to a failure to follow safety measures suggested by public health officials.
To mitigate the spread, Ates said people should do the following: wear a mask, stay at home as much as possible, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and find a test if you suspect you're sick. Businesses, churches and schools can use virtual and socially distanced options to deliver their services.
Ates noted it's important to minimize gatherings over 10 people even over the Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwaanza, Hannukah, and New Year holidays.
McGaha said cases across the country are rising and Smith County and other East Texas counties are no exception. He noted a lot of new diagnoses are spread among the young adult population, such as those ages 18 to 22.
While many people are following safety guidelines, McGaha said some people are attending large gatherings and not social distancing like they should.
"Some people aren't masking and they're going into crowded venues," he said. "We would encourage people to be vigilant and wear masks and wash their hands carefully."
He added that people can help reduce spread by assuming most other people are already infected and work to maintain distance.
With rising case numbers, hospitalizations in area health care institutions could also spike, McGaha explained. The local hospitals are doing a great job to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.