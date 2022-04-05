Editor's note: Did you have damage from the early Tuesday storms in the Tyler or Whitehouse areas? Let us know and send any photos to news@tylerpaper.com.
Smith County and City of Tyler crews are currently assessing debris in roadways and clearing them as quickly as possible.
Smith County roadways
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said road and bridge crews were called out around 3 a.m. and as of 9 a.m. were still working to clear county roads. He said some downed trees are connected to power lines so those will take longer to clear since they have to wait on electric companies.
Davis said they are still assisting Whitehouse city crews with downed trees, but there are several trees down on county roads as well.
Additional reports are still coming in about the status of county roads, but as of 9 a.m. county roads that have known downed trees include:
• CR 2166
• CR 2221
• CR 246
• CR 290
• CR 294
• CR 2191
• CR 2298
• CR 2188
• CR 490
• CR 2138
• CR 26
• CR 251
• CR 1155
• CR 192
• CR 223
• CR 2290
• CR 2294
• CR 1274
• CR 1100
• CR 1125
• CR 1274
People in Smith County who have downed trees are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600 or road and bridge at 903-590-4801.
Smith County officials assisted the City of Whitehouse and Troup after overnight storms caused damage and at least one fatality.
Smith County Road and Bridge crews, along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, aided Whitehouse in the middle of the night, according to officials.
“I want to thank all of the road and bridge department, law enforcement, first responders and emergency management personnel in the City of Whitehouse for their quick and diligent work in responding to this severe weather event overnight,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “I am devastated that a life was lost during this event, and my prayers will be with the family of the lost and those displaced as we continue to work through this situation.”
City of Tyler roadways
In the city of Tyler, crews are working to clear roadways and repair traffic signals.
The City Streets Department is continuing to assess damage and clear roadways. According to a statement from the city, there were at least 33 downed trees reported as of 10 a.m.
Trees are blocking the roadways in the following areas:
• Driftwood Lane and Woodland Hills Drive
• Wilder Woods
• Wilder Way Road
• Wilma Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for state highways including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49.