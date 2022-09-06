Tyler police and fire are responding to a car versus train incident.
The call came in just before 6 p.m. Thursday about a car that had been hit by a train at East Duncan Street and North Angeline Avenue.
The driver of the car tried to beat the train, according to Tyler Fire's Thomas Gortmaker.
The driver was the only occupant and Gortmaker said there were no injuries.
The area is still closed to traffic as of 6:30 p.m. with police and EMS still on scene. Drivers should take an alternate route and avoid the area.
