A Smith County official identified a man in his 30s with special needs as the person who died in a house Wednesday in the Noonday area.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the family of the man is heartbroken after losing their loved one.
He said the blaze broke out at a residence on County Road 1113 near Highway 155.
Brooks also said that a firefighter who responded to the fire was taken to UT Health East Texas for observation after he was hit by a power line.
