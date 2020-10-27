cbs 19 fire photo.png

The Tyler Fire Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning fire at a residence, located at 311 S. Vaughn Ave. 

Officials are investigating an early Tuesday morning fire at a Tyler residence.

City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire occurred at 311 S. Vaughn Ave. at 6:38 a.m. with smoke showing and flames coming from the back of the structure. 

The blaze was extinguished and firefighters cleared the scene at about 7:45 a.m.  The fire department responded with three engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief, and two investigators.

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated after investigators were there until about 11 a.m. 

No injuries were reported.

More information will be released when it's available. 

