Smith County officials have identified the 35-year-old man who died in a house fire on Wednesday night.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Jack McKenzie Ross died after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ross,” Brooks said. “This is a tragic event, which has left a huge hole in his family.”
According to CBS19, Ross had special needs and mobility issues.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Noonday, Flint and Dixie Fire Departments, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and UT Health EMS were dispatched to the 11300 block of County Road 1113, in southwestern Smith County for a structure fire with a man trapped inside the residence.
Responders removed Ross from the fire and UT Health EMS began treatment, but unfortunately was unable to revive him. Ross' brother was able to escape the house on his own.
During the suppression efforts, a Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 firefighter was injured when a power line supplying electricity to the house fell and landed on his shoulder. Cameron Franks, 26, was transported to a local hospital and was kept overnight for observation before being released.
“We are thankful that Firefighter Franks has recovered,” Brooks said. “This goes to show the risks that firefighters face each and every day.”
The investigation of the fire is ongoing.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office thanked the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department and for their assistance at the scene.