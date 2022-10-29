Tyler Fire Department crews responded to fully-involved fire at the historic Ramey House in downtown Tyler on Saturday evening.
Crews arrived on scene of the home at 605 S Broadway Ave. around 5:15 p.m. and the fire was brought under control by 6:56 p.m., according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames exiting the roof and upper floor of the three-story building. Six engines and two ladder companies, along with a Battalion Chief and an Investigator responded to the scene.
Local roofing company Stonewater Roofing currently occupies the historic building. The owners were not in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, according to Findley.
Crews believe the fire started in the attic, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The home, originally used as a residence when it was first constructed over 100 years ago, sustained significant damage as a result of the fire, Findley said.
The Texas Historical Commission describes the Ramey House as "an important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903."
"The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement," according to the Texas Historical Commission. "Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler's Rose Festival, lived in the home with his family until his death."
A historical marker was placed at the location in 1997.