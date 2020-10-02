The Amber Alert for a missing 5-week-old infant from Wells who police believe is in grave danger has been discontinued, but law enforcement is continuing its search for the child.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Twitter account announced that the Amber Alert for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who has been missing for about two weeks, was discontinued Friday.
The announcement did not state why the alert was discontinued.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said personnel are continuing the search for Armaidre, but the alert was discontinued because the case no longer meets the requirements of an active alert.
Armaidre was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells with his father, Deandre Argumon, who has since been arrested for endangering Armaidre.
Dickson said the law enforcement agencies have not yet narrowed the search area further.
"We're searching anywhere and anything and following up every lead," Dickson said.
During a news conference on Sept. 22, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies asked for the public to be vigilant throughout the area and report suspicious activity, including “small, fresh graves.”
The baby's father has been arrested before on unrelated charges. He was released from jail on a parole violation Sept. 15, Dickson said at the news conference.