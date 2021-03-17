As the East Texas area moves into the spring season, local residents can take preventive measures, such as signing up for an early emergency notification system.
City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the peak time for severe weather, including tornadoes, is between mid-March and mid-June.
"We're moving out of the winter season and into the time of year when tornadoes begin in our area," he said.
Findley suggests people take the proactive measure of signing for the Smart 911 RAVE Alert System, an early notification program that shares if and when severe weather moves through the area.
The link to sign up for RAVE can be found at cityoftyler.org on the homepage. People can then click on a large yellow box saying "local emergency alerts" in bold letters.
Findley said the system is helpful in getting mass information out quickly and efficiently.
Smart 911 has an app available for download as well. The icon is green with a white lock symbol.
"That is a very quick and easy way," he said. "We want to make sure that folks know how to do that and know where to get it done."
RAVE asks for a person's name and address and other customizable information to receive texts, emails or phone calls regarding weather events.
People can also input their car or pet information into the RAVE system.
"It's secure and easy to sign up for, and it keeps people in the know when we want to make sure they're taking the proper steps," Findley said. "It's a great tool to have and we have it here, but you've got to sign up for it to get the benefits."
Statistics show 1,300 tornadoes occur annually in the U.S. and there are about 80 deaths. In Texas, there are about 137 tornadoes annually, including eight deaths related to the cyclones, Findley said.
"The weather is the weather … but we can make sure we have systems in place in the event of severe weather," he said. "We also want to make sure we have plans in place ahead of time."
The city of Tyler and Smith County developed its 2021 tornado/severe weather response plan, which details precautions, shelters, water, health care facilities and important contacts.
Aside from the RAVE system, other proactive measures include downloading the Red Cross Emergency and First Aid app, listening for warning sirens, monitor weather reports, building an emergency kit and becoming trained in CPR.
In the event of a tornado, Findley said people should find a central location away from windows. People should also keep fresh batteries, radios, cell phones and supplies of water and food.
Findley said the city and county's severe weather plan is updated every year.