The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a 72-year-old woman who has not been seen in more than a week.
Dian (Bragg) Godwin is described as being about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes and could be wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, according to a statement by Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian.
Godwin’s daughter reported her missing Dec. 1 from the 13100 block of County Road 1118 in southwestern Smith County, Christian said. The daughter told officials it is not unusual for her mother to walk away from her residence in an unknown direction.
Godwin’s left hand might be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. According to Christian, her family says Godwin has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia and thyroid cancer.
Anyone with information about Godwin is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600.