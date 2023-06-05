A 16-year-old East Texas boy died in a car crash over the weekend.
Jaykob A. Dodd, of Hawkins, was driving south on FM 14 when his vehicle drifted across the road’s center line and into the northbound lane, according to Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation. Dodd’s vehicle hit a truck head-on in the northbound lane.
Dodd was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Dodd was a Hawkins ISD student, the district confirmed in a Facebook post Sunday night.
“We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Jaykob Dodd. We stand by you during this difficult time, and our hearts go out to everyone in his family and our HISD school family,” the district said.
Hawkins ISD will have counselors on hand Monday for any student and staff in need.
“Whether you need someone to talk to or just someone to listen, we are here for you,” the district said.
The middle/high school postponed summer school Monday and was set to resume the summer learning program on Tuesday.
The driver of the other vehicle, Sabino Santoy, 65, of Ore City, suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to the hospital. Santoy’s passenger, Maria Santoy, 63, of Ore City, was also taken to the hospital but suffered non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Weather conditions were clear and roads were dry, DPS said.