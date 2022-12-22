BULLARD -- One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Bullard.
Fire crews responded to a fire on County Road 3523 in Cherokee County just before 7 p.m. Thursday night. There were people inside the single-wide mobile home, according to Smith County Emergency Services District 2.
"A rescue attempt was started but was unsuccessful," Smith County Emergency Services stated. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed the death, according to CBS19.
While crews fought the fire, some firefighters became trapped inside. Emergency services stated all firefighters made it out of the home, but one was injured.
The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
As of 9 p.m. the fire was under control. According to our news partners at CBS19 who were on scene, fire departments who assisted with controlling the fire include Arp VFD, Bullard VFD, Chapel Hill VFD, Dixie VFD, Flint Gresham VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Noonday VFD, Red Springs VFD, Troup VFD, Winona VFD, and Whitehouse VFD.
The fire remains under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
More details will be added as further information is made available.