The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Winona that left an elderly man dead on Monday morning.
Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 5:22 a.m. Monday that a mobile home was on fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona.
The fire marshal’s office, as well as fire departments from Winona, Red Springs, Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights, responded and found one person dead at the scene, according to Hogue.
Hogue said officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time and they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.