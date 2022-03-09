A man and woman found shot to death this past month in a pickup truck in Smith County both died by suicide, according to officials.
Cody Russell Lovelady Jr., 21, of Flint, and Jarah Breann Shelton, 21, of Tyler, were found dead inside the front seat of a pickup in the Noonday area, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian on Wednesday said an autopsy had been performed on Lovelady and Shelton and that forensic evidence showed they died by suicide.
At about 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, a Smith County deputy say a black Ford F-250 on FM 2868 near Texas 155 South, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was still running, and Shelton was in the front seat holding a handgun.
After removing the handgun, the deputy realized Shelton was dead and saw Lovelady also dead in the front seat next to her.
The deputy then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin arrived on location and ordered an autopsy on Shelton and Lovelady. The bodies were moved to Forensic Medical in Tyler and autopsy results are pending, Christian said.