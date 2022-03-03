Rusk’s lone sports bar welcomed Mardi Gras with a celebration at the recently opened business, which a local chamber representative called a “great sign” the city is growing.
Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill owner Joe Pharis said bringing the community together was the aim when on Saturday the business offered Cajun cuisine —Etouffee, beignets, king cakes and more — with live music, drinks and a festive atmosphere.
Pharis said the holiday presented a good opportunity for a celebration.
“Mardi Gras is such a fun time of year for the South,” he said. “It was the perfect opportunity to get the locals out and bring everyone together. We had fun and a true sense of community”
On Friday, the new business was welcomed by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber General Manager Leilani Sales said the sports bar brings a spark to area that people have been longing for since the start of the pandemic.
“While living in a quieter community has its perks, especially in terms of work-life balance, there are still many people who crave the energetic pace of a big city in terms of entertainment without having to drive 30 minutes to an hour, or who enjoy going out to entertain vs. staying in, which Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill offers,” she said.
Sales said the new business is a positive sign for growth in the area.
“It’s a great sign that Rusk is growing and entrepreneurs/business owners see the growth residentially and economically,” she said. “Within the six months I have been with the Rusk Chamber, I have seen four businesses open and there are several more that will be opening the end of March and beginning of April. It’s all very exciting and exhilarating for the Rusk community.”
Pharis said the bar offers a variety of charcuterie boards with quirky names, like “The Second Amendment,” “Karen,” "Because … Texas” and “My GF’s Not Hungry.”
“With all of the political tension going on in the world, we thought everyone could use a laugh,” he said. “And we like for anyone to be able to come in and smile when they see our menu.”
The sports bar, 193 S. Henderson St., also offers bar favorites such as nachos, pizza and wings.
“It was definitely harder than I thought it would be. But, it really has been worth every minute and dollar to get us up and running,” he said. “It has taken off in an awesome way, I get to have my family all together and make every person who walks through our door feel like family themselves.”
“Every weekend we are seeing the amount of our customers grow, and we have had nothing but positivity and support from our community and customers,” Pharis said.
Joe’s is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, 5 p.m. to midnight Thursdays and Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call (903) 721-8485 or visit the bar’s Facebook page.